"Anxiety" de Doechii : que signifient les paroles du hit qui cartonne sur TikTok ?

Paroles de "Anxiety" de Doechii :

Anxiety, keep on tryin' me

I feel it quietly

Tryin' to silence me, yeah

My anxiety, can't shake it off of me

Somebody's watchin' me

And my anxiety, yeah

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh



COUPLET



Solo, no mojo

I bounce back, no pogo

Unhappy, no homo

New brands, no logos

Money on my jugular, natural hustler

Think I need a smuggler up in Russia

You could be my butler, shine my cutla'

Shout out to Oyenda, that's the guzzler

Okay, next thing, my life is a wet dream

I call it a sex scene, the back is a nice tease

I tried to escape, my life is a X-rate

I'm sorry, a sex tape, you only get one take

Quiet on the set, please

Rolling "Anxiety"

In three, two, one



REFRAIN



Anxiety, keep on tryin' me

I feel it quietly

Tryin' to silence me, yeah

Anxiety, shake it off of me

Somebody's watchin' me

It's my anxiety, yeah



Anxiety, anxiet, oh, I feel it tryin' (Oh)

Keep it tryin', keep it tryin'

Oh, I feel the silence (Oh)

Keep it quiet, keep it tired, oh, somebody's touchin' me

Anxiety, anxiet, oh, I feel anxiet

My anxiety, anxiet, oh, I feel it tryin' (It's my anxiety, can't let it conquer me)

Keep it tryin', keep it tryin', oh, I feel the silence (It's my anxiety, gotta shake it off of me)

Keep it quiet, keep it quiet, oh, somebody's watchin' me (It's my anxiety, can't let it caution me)

Anxiety, anxiet , oh, I feel anxiety (It's my anxiety, gotta keep it off of me)

Anxiety, anxiet , oh, I feel it tryin'

Keep it tryin', keep it tryin'

Oh, I feel the silence

Keep it quiet, keep it quiet

Oh, somebody's watching me

Anxiety, anxiet, oh, I feel anxiety



COUPLET



Court order from Florid-er

What's in that clear blue water?

No limits, no borders

What's in that new world order?

Marco (Marco), Polo (Polo)

Negro run from popo (Popo)

That blue light and that rojo (Rojo)



And it's like

I get this tightness in my chest

Like an elephant is standing on me

And I just let it take over

Anxiety keeps on trying me

Anxiety keeps on tryin' me, yeah



REFRAIN