Lady Gaga: retour sur son immense hit «Bad Romance»

Indémodable. Depuis sa sortie en 2009, «Bad Romance» reste un des meilleurs morceaux de Lady Gaga. Issu de son deuxième album studio «The Fame Monster», il est l’un des premiers singles de l’opus. Pourtant pour la chanteuse, tout a failli être très différent… Alors qu’elle avait prévu de dévoiler son morceau à ses fans – ceux qu’elle appelle ses little monsters – l’artiste a été victime de piratage.
La version démo a été révélée alors que cette dernière n’était pas encore terminée. Mais Lady Gaga ne s’est pas laissée abattre. Elle a profité d’un événement mondialement suivi pour reprendre la main sur son titre. Lors de la Fashion Week parisienne en octobre 2009, elle décide pendant le défilé du créateur Alexander McQueen d'interpréter pour la première fois en direct «Bad Romance».
À cette époque, la jeune femme raconte une de ses histoires personnelles à travers les paroles. Alors qu’elle parcourait de nombreux pays avec sa première tournée mondiale, Lady Gaga a souffert de grandes crises de paranoïa. Un ressenti qu’elle exprime dans «Bad Romance». Dès sa sortie, le hit plaît énormément. Dans la foulée, elle partage également la pochette du single. Mais ce qui marque les esprits est le clip.
«Bad Romance» élu meilleur clip
Pour le clip de «Bad Romance», Lady Gaga a une nouvelle fois révolutionné les codes de l’industrie musicale. Devenant une sorte de créature, la chanteuse se donne dans plusieurs tableaux tous très différents. L’année de sa sortie, le magazine américain Billboard nomme la vidéo comme étant la meilleure de ces 12 derniers mois. Les critiques sont unanimes, l’univers de Lady Gaga hypnotise tout le monde.
Derrière ce projet de vidéo, Francis Lawrence. L’homme est connu pour avoir réalisé la saga «Hunger Games». Dès que l’artiste a fait sa connaissance, il était inconcevable pour elle de ne pas travailler avec lui pour ce clip. «Je savais qu’il pourrait construire la vidéo d’une manière qui me représente, qui exprime mes bizarreries et mes idées psychotiques». En 2018, «Bad Romance» dépasse le milliard de vues sur Youtube.
Cardi B reprend «Bad Romance» de Lady Gaga
Les little monsters sont unanimes et adorent cette chanson. Les reprises se multiplient sur la Toile, et l’une d’entre elles n’est pas passée inaperçue. Et pour cause, ce n’est autre que Cardi B qui l’interprète. Publiée en 2018, cette vidéo inédite a été tournée quand l'artiste de «Press» était au lycée.
Entourée de ses copines de l’époque, les jeunes filles reproduisent presque à l’identique la chorégraphie de «Bad Romance». Cardi B n’a jamais caché son amour envers Lady Gaga. En 2013 elle et sa sœur s’étaient filmées dansant sur le titre «Applause». Elle avait déjà exprimé son admiration pour la Mother Monster lors d'une interview accordée à Billboard. «J’aime Madonna et Lady Gaga. Une de mes icônes de style est Lady Gaga, elle peut être très chic et différente».
I LIVE @iamcardib 🙌❤️🔥 https://t.co/DFQXBO63tu— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 11, 2018
Lady Gaga interprète «Bad Romance» pour son documentaire
Pour son documentaire inédit «Gaga : Five Foot Two», Lady Gaga a fait un lancement très remarqué. Présente à l’avant-première qui s'est déroulée au Canada en 2017, elle dévoilait son film au Festival du Film de Toronto. Ce long-métrage retrace le parcours de l’artiste depuis la fin de ses fiançailles avec son ex Taylor Kinney jusqu’à la conception de son cinquième album studio «Joanne».
D’autres événements importants de sa vie y figurent comme sa préparation et son passage pour la mi-temps du Super Bowl. Pour introduire son documentaire, Lady Gaga est montée sur scène. Au piano, elle a repris une version au piano de «Bad Romance».
Lady Gaga – Bad Romance, les paroles
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Caught in a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Caught in a bad romance
Ra-ra-ah-ah-ah
Roma-roma-ma
Gaga, ooh la-la
Want your bad romance
Ra-ra-ah-ah-ah
Roma-roma-ma
Gaga, ooh la-la
Want your bad romance
I want your ugly, I want your disease
I want your everything as long as it's free
I want your love
Love, love, love, I want your love, hey
I want your drama, the touch of your hand (hey)
I want your leather-studded kiss in the sand
I want your love
Love, love, love, I want your love
(Love, love, love, I want your love)
You know that I want you
And you know that I need you
I want it bad
Your bad romance
I want your love, and I want your revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
I want your love, and all your lover's revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Caught in a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Caught in a bad romance
Ra-ra-ah-ah-ah
Roma-roma-ma
Gaga, ooh la-la
Want your bad romance
I want your horror, I want your design
'Cause you're a criminal as long as you're mine
I want your love
Love, love, love, I want your love, uh
I want your psycho, your vertigo shtick (hey)
Want you in my rear window, baby, you're sick
I want your love
Love, love, love, I want your love
(Love, love, love, I want your love)
You know that I want you
And you know that I need you ('cause I'm a free bitch, baby)
I want it bad
Your bad romance
I want your love, and I want your revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
I want your love, and all your lover's revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Caught in a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Caught in a bad romance
Ra-ra-ah-ah-ah
Roma-roma-ma
Gaga, ooh la-la
Want your bad romance
Ra-ra-ah-ah-ah
Roma-roma-ma
Gaga, ooh la-la
Want your bad romance
Walk, walk, fashion, baby
Work it, move that bitch crazy
Walk, walk, fashion, baby
Work it, move that bitch crazy
Walk, walk, fashion, baby
Work it, move that bitch crazy
Walk, walk, passion, baby
Work it, I'm a free bitch, baby
I want your love
And I want your revenge
I want your love
I don't wanna be friends
Je veux ton amour
Et je veux ta revanche
Je veux ton amour
I don't wanna be friends (oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
No, I don't wanna be friends (caught in a bad romance)
I don't wanna be friends (oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
Want your bad romance
(Caught in a bad romance)
Want your bad romance
I want your love, and I want your revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
I want your love, and all your lover's revenge
You and me could write a bad romance
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
(Want your bad romance)
Caught in a bad romance
(Want your bad romance)
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
(Want your bad romance)
Caught in a bad romance
Ra-ra-ah-ah-ah
Roma-roma-ma
Gaga, ooh la-la
Want your bad romance