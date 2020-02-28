Lady Gaga: retour sur son immense hit «Bad Romance»

Lady Gaga – Bad Romance, les paroles

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Caught in a bad romance

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Caught in a bad romance

Ra-ra-ah-ah-ah

Roma-roma-ma

Gaga, ooh la-la

Want your bad romance

Ra-ra-ah-ah-ah

Roma-roma-ma

Gaga, ooh la-la

Want your bad romance

I want your ugly, I want your disease

I want your everything as long as it's free

I want your love

Love, love, love, I want your love, hey

I want your drama, the touch of your hand (hey)

I want your leather-studded kiss in the sand

I want your love

Love, love, love, I want your love

(Love, love, love, I want your love)

You know that I want you

And you know that I need you

I want it bad

Your bad romance

I want your love, and I want your revenge

You and me could write a bad romance

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

I want your love, and all your lover's revenge

You and me could write a bad romance

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Caught in a bad romance

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Caught in a bad romance

Ra-ra-ah-ah-ah

Roma-roma-ma

Gaga, ooh la-la

Want your bad romance

I want your horror, I want your design

'Cause you're a criminal as long as you're mine

I want your love

Love, love, love, I want your love, uh

I want your psycho, your vertigo shtick (hey)

Want you in my rear window, baby, you're sick

I want your love

Love, love, love, I want your love

(Love, love, love, I want your love)

You know that I want you

And you know that I need you ('cause I'm a free bitch, baby)

I want it bad

Your bad romance

I want your love, and I want your revenge

You and me could write a bad romance

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

I want your love, and all your lover's revenge

You and me could write a bad romance

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Caught in a bad romance

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Caught in a bad romance

Ra-ra-ah-ah-ah

Roma-roma-ma

Gaga, ooh la-la

Want your bad romance

Ra-ra-ah-ah-ah

Roma-roma-ma

Gaga, ooh la-la

Want your bad romance

Walk, walk, fashion, baby

Work it, move that bitch crazy

Walk, walk, fashion, baby

Work it, move that bitch crazy

Walk, walk, fashion, baby

Work it, move that bitch crazy

Walk, walk, passion, baby

Work it, I'm a free bitch, baby

I want your love

And I want your revenge

I want your love

I don't wanna be friends

Je veux ton amour

Et je veux ta revanche

Je veux ton amour

I don't wanna be friends (oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

No, I don't wanna be friends (caught in a bad romance)

I don't wanna be friends (oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Want your bad romance

(Caught in a bad romance)

Want your bad romance

I want your love, and I want your revenge

You and me could write a bad romance

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

I want your love, and all your lover's revenge

You and me could write a bad romance

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

(Want your bad romance)

Caught in a bad romance

(Want your bad romance)

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

(Want your bad romance)

Caught in a bad romance

Ra-ra-ah-ah-ah

Roma-roma-ma

Gaga, ooh la-la

Want your bad romance