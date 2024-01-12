Ariana Grande «yes, and ?» : un nouveau hit en réponse aux haters

“yes, and ? » : le clip arrive !

Quelques heures avant la sortie de «yes, and ?», Ariana Grande a partagé quelques images du clip de son nouveau hit sur Instagram. On y découvre plusieurs personnes entrain de critiquer le retour de la pop star. On entend notamment l’un d’entre eux dire : «Peu importe si elle est heureuse ! Je ne veux pas son bonheur. Je veux juste Ari.»

La vidéo promet également de rendre des comptes. Mais patience, le clip de «yes, and ?» arrive dans quelques heures, en fin de journée.

Ariana Grande, les paroles de «yes, and ?»

In case you haven’t noticed

well, everybody’s tired

and healing from somebody

or something we don’t see just right

boy come on put your lipstick on

(no one can tell you nothing)

come on and walk this way through the fire (don’t care what’s on their mind)

and if you find yourself in a dark situation just turn on your light and be like

“yes, and?”

say that sh– with your chest

and be your own f—in’ best

friend say that sh– with your chest

keep moving like “what’s next?”

“yes, and?”

now i’m so done with caring what you think

no i won’t hide underneath your own projections or change my most authentic life

boy come on put your lipstick on

(no one can tell you nothing)

come on and walk this way through the fire (don’t care what’s on their mind)

and if you find yourself in a dark situation just turn on your light and be like

“yes, and?”

say that sh– with your chest

and be your own f—in’ best

friend say that sh– with your chest

keep moving like “what’s next?”

“yes, and?”

my tongue is sacred

i speak upon what i like

protected, sexy, discerning with my time

your energy is yours and mine is mine

what’s mine is mine

my face is sitting i don’t need no disguise

don’t comment on my body, do not reply

your business is yours and mine is mine

do you care so much whose ! i ride

“yes, and?”

why

why?

say that sh– with your chest

and be your own f—in’ best

friend say that shit with your chest

keep moving like “what’s next?”

“yes, and?”