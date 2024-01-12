Ariana Grande «yes, and ?» : un nouveau hit en réponse aux haters

Après quatre années d’absence, elle était très attendue! Ariana Grande fait son retour, ce vendredi 12 janvier 2024, pour le plus grand bonheur des Arianators. Ses fans peuvent, en effet, enfin écouter son titre inédit «yes, and ?», un morceau house qui semble avoir été directement inspiré par le titre «Vogue» de Madonna.
Max Martin et Ilya Salmanzadeh, les grand collaborateurs de la chanteuse, ont co-écrit et co-produit ce nouveau single. Ils avaient notamment travaillé avec Ariana Grande sur ses plus grands succès : «Problem», «God Is a Woman», «No Tears Left to Cry» ou encore «Bang Bang».
Depuis le début de sa carrière, Ariana Grande doit faire face aux nombreuses unes de tabloïds. La jeune femme reçoit de violentes critiques sur son physique ou encore sur sa vie amoureuse. La chanteuse décide de répondre aux haters dans son titre «yes, and ?» que l’on pourrait traduire par «oui, et ?».
« Now I’m so done with caring / What you think, no I won’t hide / underneath your own projections / Or change my most authentic life.», peut-on l’entendre chanter. En français, ces paroles veulent dire: «Maintenant, c’en est fini de faire attention à ce que vous pensez, non je ne me cacherai pas sous vos propres projections ou je ne changerai pas ma vie la plus authentique.»
Le message est donc clair : Ariana Grande vit sa vie comme elle l’entend !
“yes, and ? » : le clip arrive !
Quelques heures avant la sortie de «yes, and ?», Ariana Grande a partagé quelques images du clip de son nouveau hit sur Instagram. On y découvre plusieurs personnes entrain de critiquer le retour de la pop star. On entend notamment l’un d’entre eux dire : «Peu importe si elle est heureuse ! Je ne veux pas son bonheur. Je veux juste Ari.»
La vidéo promet également de rendre des comptes. Mais patience, le clip de «yes, and ?» arrive dans quelques heures, en fin de journée.
Ariana Grande, les paroles de «yes, and ?»
In case you haven’t noticed
well, everybody’s tired
and healing from somebody
or something we don’t see just right
boy come on put your lipstick on
(no one can tell you nothing)
come on and walk this way through the fire (don’t care what’s on their mind)
and if you find yourself in a dark situation just turn on your light and be like
“yes, and?”
say that sh– with your chest
and be your own f—in’ best
friend say that sh– with your chest
keep moving like “what’s next?”
“yes, and?”
now i’m so done with caring what you think
no i won’t hide underneath your own projections or change my most authentic life
boy come on put your lipstick on
(no one can tell you nothing)
come on and walk this way through the fire (don’t care what’s on their mind)
and if you find yourself in a dark situation just turn on your light and be like
“yes, and?”
say that sh– with your chest
and be your own f—in’ best
friend say that sh– with your chest
keep moving like “what’s next?”
“yes, and?”
my tongue is sacred
i speak upon what i like
protected, sexy, discerning with my time
your energy is yours and mine is mine
what’s mine is mine
my face is sitting i don’t need no disguise
don’t comment on my body, do not reply
your business is yours and mine is mine
do you care so much whose ! i ride
“yes, and?”
why
why?
say that sh– with your chest
and be your own f—in’ best
friend say that shit with your chest
keep moving like “what’s next?”
“yes, and?”