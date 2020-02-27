Lady Gaga: retour sur son album «Born This Way»

Son troisième album studio ! «Born This Way» fait partie des albums de Lady Gaga les plus écoutés de sa discographie. Ce dernier est sorti le 23 mai 2011, mais avant cela, la chanteuse avait déjà commencé à semer des indices auprès de ses fans. Le tout premier single éponyme, «Born This Way» est paru le 11 février de la même année.
Avec ce morceau devenu incontournable, Lady Gaga partage au même moment le clip. L’univers très particulier de la star conquis - ceux qu’elle surnomme - ses «Little Monsters». Dedans, la chanteuse apparait comme étant la reine des aliens. Elle donne naissance à plusieurs créatures avant de se mettre à danser sur son titre.
Cette chanson sera reprise pendant son live aux Grammys Awards, la même année. Avec la sortie de cette vidéo inédite, Lady Gaga prouve une nouvelle fois qu’en matière de looks, elle ose tout. La preuve avec ses implants au niveau de son visage.
Mais la façon dont elle a annoncé ce futur album est restée gravé dans la mémoire de ses fans. En effet, elle a fait cette grande annonce lors des MTV Videos Music Awards 2010. Alors qu’elle venait de remporter le prix du meilleur clip avec «Bad Romance», émue aux larmes elle affirme à ses fans que son prochain album arrive. Lady Gaga conclut son discours en interprétant le refrain de ce fameux morceau, devant une foule en délire.
Le succès de «Judas» et de «The Edge of Glory»
Avant de révéler entièrement ce futur album, Lady Gaga partage d’autres titres qui figureront sur l’album «Born This Way». Avec «Judas», l’artiste se plonge cette fois-ci dans un style pop-électro, assez différent de son précédent single. Ici, l’artiste met en avant son côté rock dans ce clip. A cette époque, la star s’impose comme étant l’une des grandes figures de la musique américaine.
Et Lady Gaga ne compte pas s’arrêter en si bon chemin. Le 9 mai, elle partage son troisième single, «The Edge of Glory». Lui aussi est un franc succès, notamment en France métropolitaine. Avec les sorties de ces chansons, les ventes de «Born This Way» explosent. Fin 2011, l’opus est écoulé à 8 millions d’exemplaires. L’année dernière, il dépassait les 15 millions de ventes dans le monde entier.
L’histoire du titre «Marry The Night»
Pour le dernier single de «Born This Way», Lady Gaga décide de se dévoiler à ses littles monsters. Elle partage alors le titre «Marry The Night». Dedans, l’artiste se confie à cœur ouvert sur sa santé mentale. Sous une forme d’autobiographie, elle aborde des sujets difficiles de son passé. Elle y raconte son passage en hôpital psychiatrique et les critiques qu’elle a reçu quand elle a souhaité démarrer sa carrière.
La tracklist de «Born This Way»
- Marry the Night
- Born This Way
- Government Hooker
- Judas
- Americano
- Hair
- Schei ße
- Bloody Mary
- Bad Kids
- Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)
- Heavy Metal Lover
- Electric Chapel
- Yoü and I
- The Edge of Glory
Lady Gaga – Born This Way, les paroles
It doesn't matter if you love him, or capital H-I-M
Just put your paws up 'cause you were born this way, baby
My mama told me when I was young
We are all born superstars
She rolled my hair and put my lipstick on
In the glass of her boudoir
"There's nothing wrong with loving who you are"
She said, "'Cause he made you perfect, babe"
"So hold your head up girl and you'll go far,
Listen to me when I say"
I'm beautiful in my way
'Cause God makes no mistakes
I'm on the right track, baby I was born this way
Don't hide yourself in regret
Just love yourself and you're set
I'm on the right track, baby
I was born this way (Born this way)
Oh there ain't no other way
Baby I was born this way
Baby I was born this way
Oh there ain't no other way
Baby I was born this way
Right track baby I was born this way
Don't be a drag, just be a queen
Don't be a drag, just be a queen
Don't be a drag, just be a queen
Don't be don't be don't be
Give yourself prudence
And love your friends
So we can rejoice your truth
In the religion of the insecure
I must be myself, respect my youth
A different lover is not a sin
Believe capital H-I-M (hey hey hey)
I love my life I love this record and
Mi amore vole fe, yah
I'm beautiful in my way
'Cause God makes no mistakes
I'm on the right track, baby
I was born this way
Don't hide yourself in regret
Just love yourself and you're set
I'm on the right track, baby
I was born this way
Oh there ain't no other way
Baby I was born this way
Baby I was born this way
Oh there ain't no other way
Baby I was born this way
Right track, baby I was born this way
Don't be a drag, just be a queen
Whether you're broke or evergreen
You're black, white, beige, chola descent
You're Lebanese, you're Orient
Whether life's disabilities
Left you outcast, bullied, or teased
Rejoice and love yourself today
'Cause baby you were born this way
No matter gay, straight, or bi
Lesbian, transgendered life
I'm on the right track baby
I was born to survive
No matter black, white or beige
Chola or orient made
I'm on the right track baby
I was born to be brave
I'm beautiful in my way
'Cause God makes no mistakes
I'm on the right track, baby I was born this way
Don't hide yourself in regret
Just love yourself and you're set
I'm on the right track, baby
I was born this way yeah
Oh there ain't no other way
Baby I was born this way
Baby I was born this way (Born this way)
Oh there ain't no other way
Baby I was born this way
Right track, baby I was born this way
I was born this way hey
I was born this way hey
I'm on the right track baby
I was born this way hey
I was born this way hey
I was born this way hey
I'm on the right track baby
I was born this way hey
Same D.N.A. but born this way
Same D.N.A. but born this way