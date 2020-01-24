Kygo et Sandro Cavazza rendent hommage à Avicii avec «Forever Yours»

Ecoutez «Forever Yours (Avicii Tribute)» de Kygo en featuring avec Avicii et Sandro Cavazza sur la radion digitale NRJ NEW HITS FRIDAY.
Kygo et Sandro Cavazza étaient de grands amis d’Avicii. Les deux artistes se sont associés le temps d’un titre émouvant pour rendre hommage au Dj disparu trop tôt. Le 20 avril 2018, le célèbre suédois de 28 ans s’était, en effet, donné la mort durant un séjour en vacances, à Oman.
«Forever Yours» est un hit qui a été initialement composé par Avicii et Sandro Cavazza, en 2016. Mais le titre souvent joué en live n’était jamais sorti. Kygo a donc décidé de reprendre la version démo composée par son ami et de la terminer en sa mémoire.
Kygo et Sandro Cavazza n’oublient pas Avicii
Sur Twitter, Kygo s’est exprimé sur cet hommage à Avicii, sur les réseaux sociaux: « Je suis tellement honoré de faire partie de cette collaboration et de finir ce que Sandro Cavazza et Avicii ont commencé ».
Ce n’est pas la première fois que Kygo collabore avec Sandro Cavazza. Les deux artistes avaient travaillé ensemble sur le hit «Happy Now», en 2018. Le Dj s’était d’ailleurs confié sur ce titre qui lui a permis de repenser à son ami disparu trop tôt, Avicii : «C’était un peu un hommage. J’ai connu Sandro Cavazza grâce à la musique d’Avicii. Il chantait sur beaucoup de ses morceaux, j’ai toujours été un grand fan. (…) J’ai toujours été très inspiré par Avicii donc oui cette chanson a été inspirée par lui.», a raconté Kygo au sujet de «Happy Now», au micro d’NRJ.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Many of you probably know that Avicii was the one who inspired me to start making electronic music. My biggest dream was always to make a song with him, but unfortunately we never got the chance to go in the studio together. Ever since I heard the news that he had passed away, I’ve really wanted to do something special as a tribute. So when my good friend Sandro asked me if I wanted to help him finish this amazing song they started, I was very emotional and honored at the same time. I first heard this track when Tim played it at Ultra 2016 and I’ve loved it ever since. I wanted to get as close to the original version as possible and try to add my touch to it as well. Hopefully he’s smiling up there when he hears it, and I hope you all like it as well❤️ all proceeds will go to the ‘Tim Bergling foundation’ Link in bio