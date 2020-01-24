Kygo et Sandro Cavazza rendent hommage à Avicii avec «Forever Yours»

Ecoutez «Forever Yours (Avicii Tribute)» de Kygo en featuring avec Avicii et Sandro Cavazza sur la radion digitale NRJ NEW HITS FRIDAY.

Kygo et Sandro Cavazza étaient de grands amis d’Avicii. Les deux artistes se sont associés le temps d’un titre émouvant pour rendre hommage au Dj disparu trop tôt. Le 20 avril 2018, le célèbre suédois de 28 ans s’était, en effet, donné la mort durant un séjour en vacances, à Oman.

«Forever Yours» est un hit qui a été initialement composé par Avicii et Sandro Cavazza, en 2016. Mais le titre souvent joué en live n’était jamais sorti. Kygo a donc décidé de reprendre la version démo composée par son ami et de la terminer en sa mémoire.