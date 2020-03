Adele: «Hello», l’histoire d’un amour perdu

Tristan Wilds interprète son petit-ami de l’époque. Dans cette grande maison, inhabitée depuis des années, Adele se souvient des moments précieux qu’ils ont passés ensemble. Peu à peu, leur relation se dégrade trnasofrmant les rires en larmes. Puis à un adieu, presque définitif. Sur Youtube, la vidéo a été visionnée plus de 2.6 milliards de fois.

Adele: «Hello», les paroles

Hello, it's me

I was wondering if after all these years you'd like to meet

To go over everything

They say that time's supposed to heal ya, but I ain't done much healing

Hello, can you hear me?

I'm in California dreaming about who we used to be

When we were younger and free

I've forgotten how it felt before the world fell at our feet



There's such a difference between us

And a million miles



Hello from the other side

I must've called a thousand times

To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I've done

But when I call, you never seem to be home

Hello from the outside

At least, I can say that I've tried

To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart

Hello, can you hear me?

I'm in California dreaming about who we used to be

When we were younger and free

I've forgotten how it felt before the world fell at our feet



There's such a difference between us

And a million miles



Hello from the other side

I must've called a thousand times

To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I've done

But when I call, you never seem to be home

Hello from the outside

At least, I can say that I've tried

To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart

Hello from the outside

At least, I can say that I've tried

To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart

But it don't matter, it clearly doesn't tear you apart anymore



(Highs, highs, highs, highs, lows, lows, lows, lows)

Ooh, anymore

(Highs, highs, highs, highs, lows, lows, lows, lows)

Ooh, anymore

(Highs, highs, highs, highs, lows, lows, lows, lows)

Ooh, anymore

(Highs, highs, highs, highs, lows, lows, lows, lows)

Anymore

Hello from the other side

I must've called a thousand times

To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I've done

But when I call, you never seem to be home

Hello from the outside

At least, I can say that I've tried

To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart

But it don't matter, it clearly doesn't tear you apart anymore