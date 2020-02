Miley Cyrus et Hannah Montana: retour sur le phénomène mondial

Miley Cyrus au sommet avec la chanson de «Hannah Montana Le Film»

Un an après son concert sur grand écran, Miley Cyrus se lance un autre défi avec «Hannah Montana Le Film». Cette fois-ci, la pop star retourne dans sa ville natale. Là-bas, elle retrouve sa famille et réapprend les choses simples et retrouve la vraie Miley Stewart. Tiraillée entre sa vie de scène et sa vie plus calme, la chanteuse hésite à révéler son secret au monde entier.

Les paroles du titre «The Climb» de Miley Cyrus

I can almost see it

That dream I'm dreaming but

There's a voice inside my head saying,

You'll never reach it,

Every step I'm taking,



Every move I make feels

Lost with no direction

My faith is shaken but I

Got to keep trying

Got to keep my head held high



There's always going to be another mountain

I'm always going to want to make it move

Always going to be an uphill battle,

Sometimes I'm gonna to have to lose,

Ain't about how fast I get there,

Ain't about what's waiting on the other side

It's the climb



The struggles I'm facing,

The chances I'm taking

Sometimes might knock me down but

No I'm not breaking

I may not know it

But these are the moments that

I'm going to remember most yeah

Just got to keep going

And I,

I got to be strong

Just keep pushing on, cause



There's always going to be another mountain

I'm always going to want to make it move

Always going to be an uphill battle,

Sometimes I'm gonna to have to lose,

Ain't about how fast I get there,

Ain't about what's waiting on the other side

It's the climb (yeah)



There's always going to be another mountain

I'm always going to want to make it move

Always going to be an uphill battle,

Sometimes you going to have to lose,

Ain't about how fast I get there,

Ain't about what's waiting on the other side

It's the climb (yeah yeah ea ea)



Keep on moving

Keep climbing

Keep the faith baby

It's all about

It's all about

The climb

Keep the faith

Keep your faith